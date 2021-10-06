Moving tab content under each item header (responsive)?

Hi there,

I have the following fiddle which displays some left tabs and their content to the right. This is fine on desktop, but on table and mobile, the content is too hard to read as it is in two columns.

This is my fiddle:

https://jsfiddle.net/toolman/c53buxe0/6/

What would be the best way around this? I was thinking of adding each item on right’s content under its heading on mobile? Or would it be better to keep all the links on the left where they are and then add the content for each of these under the left links?

Any help would be great, thanks!