Moving divs into other divs based on div numbers?

Hi there,

I’m not sure if this a PHP, HTML or JS question, so please move if it’s in the incorrect forum.

I have the following PHP what outputs some 10 div s with some user details in. At the moment, they are in just a standard line one after the other.

What I would like to do is move each one into a specific div in a grid .

I’m not sure of the best way to do this - would i do this using PHP? Or could I output them all and then just move them with jQuery? If jQuery, I guess I would need to give each of the div s created with PHP a unique number-class ?

In the below code, I would like to move each of of the 10 divs into one of the red boxes in the grid , so one red box has one user details div . Hope that makes sense.

Can anyone suggest a good way to do this?

Many thanks!

This is my PHP/HTML:

<!-- USER SECTION --> <section class="container-fluid bg-white community-users-wrapper"> <!-- user code --> <?php // Define the number of random users you want to fetch $number_of_users = 10; // Include WordPress core files require_once('wp-load.php'); // Query to fetch random users $random_users_query = new WP_User_Query(array( 'orderby' => 'rand', 'number' => $number_of_users, )); // Get the results $random_users = $random_users_query->get_results(); // Loop through the random users and display their information if (!empty($random_users)) { foreach ($random_users as $user) { $user_id = $user->ID; $user_profile_url = get_author_posts_url($user_id); $user_display_name = $user->display_name; $user_first_name = $user->user_firstname; $user_last_name = $user->user_lastname; $user_avatar_url = get_avatar_url($user_id); // Get the custom user role value from usermeta $selected_role = get_user_meta($user_id, 'selected_role', true); $first_letter = mb_substr($user_first_name, 0, 1); echo '<div class="community-user-wrap"> <div class="box"> <a href="#" class="circle"> <img src="' . $user_avatar_url . '" alt="' . $user_display_name . '"> </a> <div class="initials">'; echo '<h6><a href="' . $user_profile_url . '">' . $first_letter . '</a></h6> </div> <div class="hid-box"> <h6><a href="' . $user_profile_url . '">' . $user_first_name . '</a></h6>' ; // <h3><a href="' . $user_profile_url . '">' . $user_first_name . ' ' . $user_last_name . '</a></h3>' ; // Display the custom user role based on the selected_role value if ($selected_role === 'primary') { echo '<p>Local Resident or Visitor</p>'; } elseif ($selected_role === 'secondary') { echo '<p>Local Business</p>'; } //echo ' <p>Local Resident or Visitor</p> echo '</div> </div> <a href="#top" class="close">Close</a> </div> '; } } else { echo 'No random users found.'; } ?> <!-- end user code --> <!-- GRID --> <div class="community-user-grid"> <div class="user-item-1 user"> Grid box 1</div> <div class="user-item-2 user"> Grid box 2</div> <div class="user-item-3 user"> Grid box 3</div> <div class="user-item-4 user"> Grid box 4</div> <div class="user-item-5 user"> Grid box 5</div> <div class="user-item-6 user"> Grid box 6 </div> <div class="user-item-7 user"> Grid box 7 </div> <div class="user-item-7 user"> Grid box 8 </div> <div class="user-item-9 user"> Grid box 9</div> <div class="user-item-10 user"> Grid box 10</div> <div class="user-item-11"> Grid box 11 </div> </div> <!-- end GRID --> </section> <!-- end USER SECTION -->

and this is my SCSS:

/********************************************************************************* COMMUNITY USERS *********************************************************************************/ .community-users-wrapper{ .community-user-wrap { display: flex; flex-direction: column; height: var(--my-height); max-width: 390px; min-width: 390px; border-radius: calc(var(--my-height) / 2) 0 0 calc(var(--my-height) / 2); overflow: hidden; .box { height: var(--my-height); display: flex; flex-direction: column; position: relative; flex: 1 0 100%; &:hover img{ -webkit-box-shadow: 0px 5px 50px -10px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); -moz-box-shadow: 0px 5px 50px -10px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); box-shadow: 5px 50px -10px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); } .initials{ h6{ background: $brand-green; height: 40px; width: 40px; border-radius: 60px; display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center; font-size: 24px; text-transform: uppercase; color: $brand-purple; font-family: $museo; font-weight: $fw-500; position: absolute; z-index: 10; pointer-events: none; bottom: 0; left: 70px; border: 2px solid $brand-green-medium; } } .circle { width: var(--my-height); height: var(--my-height); border-radius: 100px; position: absolute; left: 0; top: 0; z-index: 2; cursor: pointer; img{ border-radius: 100px; border: 3px solid $brand-green; transition: all .3s ease; } } .community-user-image { border-radius: 100px; position: absolute; left: 65px; bottom: 0; z-index: 3; } .community-user-image:hover ~ .hid-box, .circle:hover ~ .hid-box, .hid-box:hover { transform: translateX(0%); } .hid-box { display: flex; flex-direction: column; position: relative; justify-content: center; flex: 1 0 100%; height: var(--my-height); overflow: auto; padding: 0 1rem 0 calc(var(--my-height) * 1.3); border-radius: calc(var(--my-height) / 2); background: $brand-blue-light; margin-right: 2rem; transform: translateX(-100%); transition: 1s ease; h6, p { margin: 0; font-family: $work-sans; } h6{ font-size: 20px; font-weight: $fw-500; } p { margin-top: 0; font-size: 16px; font-weight: $fw-400!important; } } } .close { opacity: 0; pointer-events: none; transition: 0.1s ease; } } /* GRID */ .community-user-grid { display: grid; grid-template-columns: repeat(8, 1fr); grid-template-rows: repeat(7, 1fr); grid-column-gap: 0px; grid-row-gap: 30px; [class^="user-item-"] { background: #ccc; padding: 30px; &.user{ background: #ff0000; } } .user-item-1 { grid-area: 1 / 1 / 2 / 2; } .user-item-2 { grid-area: 1 / 3 / 2 / 4; } .user-item-3 { grid-area: 1 / 6 / 2 / 7; } .user-item-4 { grid-area: 1 / 8 / 2 / 9; } .user-item-5 { grid-area: 3 / 2 / 4 / 3; } .user-item-6 { grid-area: 3 / 7 / 4 / 8; } .user-item-7 { grid-area: 5 / 1 / 6 / 2; } .user-item-8 { grid-area: 5 / 8 / 6 / 9; } .user-item-9 { grid-area: 7 / 2 / 8 / 3; } .user-item-10 { grid-area: 7 / 7 / 8 / 8; } .user-item-11 { grid-area: 2 / 3 / 7 / 7; } /* end GRID */ } } /* testing small screen */ @media screen and (max-width: 800px) { .community-user-wrap { overflow: visible; margin: 1rem; .box { display: block; .hid-box { display: grid; place-items: center; align-content: center; aspect-ratio: 1 / 1; height: auto; max-width: 300px; padding: 1rem; z-index: 4; transform: scale(0); transform-origin: 0 0; box-shadow: 0 0 10px 10px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3); opacity: 0.9; } } } .community-user-image:hover ~ .hid-box, .circle:hover ~ .hid-box, .hid-box:hover { transform: scale(100%); } @media (any-hover: none) { .community-user-wrap { position: relative; } .box:hover + .close { position: absolute; top: 1rem; left: 1rem; text-align: center; z-index: 999; color: red; opacity: 1; pointer-events: initial; } } }

OR the compiled CSS:

/********************************************************************************* COMMUNITY USERS *********************************************************************************/ .community-users-wrapper { /* GRID */ } .community-users-wrapper .community-user-wrap { display: flex; flex-direction: column; height: var(--my-height); max-width: 390px; min-width: 390px; border-radius: calc(var(--my-height) / 2) 0 0 calc(var(--my-height) / 2); overflow: hidden; } .community-users-wrapper .community-user-wrap .box { height: var(--my-height); display: flex; flex-direction: column; position: relative; flex: 1 0 100%; } .community-users-wrapper .community-user-wrap .box:hover img { -webkit-box-shadow: 0px 5px 50px -10px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); -moz-box-shadow: 0px 5px 50px -10px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); box-shadow: 5px 50px -10px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); } .community-users-wrapper .community-user-wrap .box .initials h6 { background: #3defc0; height: 40px; width: 40px; border-radius: 60px; display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center; font-size: 24px; text-transform: uppercase; color: #4a2a85; font-family: museo, serif; font-weight: 500; position: absolute; z-index: 10; pointer-events: none; bottom: 0; left: 70px; border: 2px solid #20c79b; } .community-users-wrapper .community-user-wrap .box .circle { width: var(--my-height); height: var(--my-height); border-radius: 100px; position: absolute; left: 0; top: 0; z-index: 2; cursor: pointer; } .community-users-wrapper .community-user-wrap .box .circle img { border-radius: 100px; border: 3px solid #3defc0; transition: all .3s ease; } .community-users-wrapper .community-user-wrap .box .community-user-image { border-radius: 100px; position: absolute; left: 65px; bottom: 0; z-index: 3; } .community-users-wrapper .community-user-wrap .box .community-user-image:hover ~ .hid-box, .community-users-wrapper .community-user-wrap .box .circle:hover ~ .hid-box, .community-users-wrapper .community-user-wrap .box .hid-box:hover { transform: translateX(0%); } .community-users-wrapper .community-user-wrap .box .hid-box { display: flex; flex-direction: column; position: relative; justify-content: center; flex: 1 0 100%; height: var(--my-height); overflow: auto; padding: 0 1rem 0 calc(var(--my-height) * 1.3); border-radius: calc(var(--my-height) / 2); background: #f1eff9; margin-right: 2rem; transform: translateX(-100%); transition: 1s ease; } .community-users-wrapper .community-user-wrap .box .hid-box h6, .community-users-wrapper .community-user-wrap .box .hid-box p { margin: 0; font-family: work-sans, sans-serif; } .community-users-wrapper .community-user-wrap .box .hid-box h6 { font-size: 20px; font-weight: 500; } .community-users-wrapper .community-user-wrap .box .hid-box p { margin-top: 0; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 400 !important; } .community-users-wrapper .community-user-wrap .close { opacity: 0; pointer-events: none; transition: 0.1s ease; } .community-users-wrapper .community-user-grid { display: grid; grid-template-columns: repeat(8, 1fr); grid-template-rows: repeat(7, 1fr); grid-column-gap: 0px; grid-row-gap: 30px; /* end GRID */ } .community-users-wrapper .community-user-grid [class^="user-item-"] { background: #ccc; padding: 30px; } .community-users-wrapper .community-user-grid [class^="user-item-"].user { background: #ff0000; } .community-users-wrapper .community-user-grid .user-item-1 { grid-area: 1 / 1 / 2 / 2; } .community-users-wrapper .community-user-grid .user-item-2 { grid-area: 1 / 3 / 2 / 4; } .community-users-wrapper .community-user-grid .user-item-3 { grid-area: 1 / 6 / 2 / 7; } .community-users-wrapper .community-user-grid .user-item-4 { grid-area: 1 / 8 / 2 / 9; } .community-users-wrapper .community-user-grid .user-item-5 { grid-area: 3 / 2 / 4 / 3; } .community-users-wrapper .community-user-grid .user-item-6 { grid-area: 3 / 7 / 4 / 8; } .community-users-wrapper .community-user-grid .user-item-7 { grid-area: 5 / 1 / 6 / 2; } .community-users-wrapper .community-user-grid .user-item-8 { grid-area: 5 / 8 / 6 / 9; } .community-users-wrapper .community-user-grid .user-item-9 { grid-area: 7 / 2 / 8 / 3; } .community-users-wrapper .community-user-grid .user-item-10 { grid-area: 7 / 7 / 8 / 8; } .community-users-wrapper .community-user-grid .user-item-11 { grid-area: 2 / 3 / 7 / 7; } /* testing small screen */ @media screen and (max-width: 800px) { .community-user-wrap { overflow: visible; margin: 1rem; } .community-user-wrap .box { display: block; } .community-user-wrap .box .hid-box { display: grid; place-items: center; align-content: center; aspect-ratio: 1 / 1; height: auto; max-width: 300px; padding: 1rem; z-index: 4; transform: scale(0); transform-origin: 0 0; box-shadow: 0 0 10px 10px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3); opacity: 0.9; } .community-user-image:hover ~ .hid-box, .circle:hover ~ .hid-box, .hid-box:hover { transform: scale(100%); } } @media screen and (max-width: 800px) and (any-hover: none) { .community-user-wrap { position: relative; } .box:hover + .close { position: absolute; top: 1rem; left: 1rem; text-align: center; z-index: 999; color: red; opacity: 1; pointer-events: initial; } }

This is what I am trying to create:

Also, I couldn’t find a way to create a “fiddle” for this. Are there any online tools I can use similar to JSFiddle but for PHP?

Thanks again!