Moving divs into other divs based on div numbers?

Hi there,
I’m not sure if this a PHP, HTML or JS question, so please move if it’s in the incorrect forum.
I have the following PHP what outputs some 10
divs with some user details in. At the moment, they are in just a standard line one after the other.
What I would like to do is move each one into a specific
div in a
grid.
I’m not sure of the best way to do this - would i do this using PHP? Or could I output them all and then just move them with jQuery? If jQuery, I guess I would need to give each of the
divs created with PHP a unique
number-class?
In the below code, I would like to move each of of the 10
divs into one of the red boxes in the
grid, so one red box has one user details
div. Hope that makes sense.
Can anyone suggest a good way to do this?
Many thanks!
This is my PHP/HTML:
<!-- USER SECTION -->
<section class="container-fluid bg-white community-users-wrapper">
<!-- user code -->
<?php
// Define the number of random users you want to fetch
$number_of_users = 10;
// Include WordPress core files
require_once('wp-load.php');
// Query to fetch random users
$random_users_query = new WP_User_Query(array(
'orderby' => 'rand',
'number' => $number_of_users,
));
// Get the results
$random_users = $random_users_query->get_results();
// Loop through the random users and display their information
if (!empty($random_users)) {
foreach ($random_users as $user) {
$user_id = $user->ID;
$user_profile_url = get_author_posts_url($user_id);
$user_display_name = $user->display_name;
$user_first_name = $user->user_firstname;
$user_last_name = $user->user_lastname;
$user_avatar_url = get_avatar_url($user_id);
// Get the custom user role value from usermeta
$selected_role = get_user_meta($user_id, 'selected_role', true);
$first_letter = mb_substr($user_first_name, 0, 1);
echo '<div class="community-user-wrap">
<div class="box">
<a href="#" class="circle">
<img src="' . $user_avatar_url . '" alt="' . $user_display_name . '">
</a>
<div class="initials">';
echo '<h6><a href="' . $user_profile_url . '">' . $first_letter . '</a></h6>
</div>
<div class="hid-box">
<h6><a href="' . $user_profile_url . '">' . $user_first_name . '</a></h6>' ;
// <h3><a href="' . $user_profile_url . '">' . $user_first_name . ' ' . $user_last_name . '</a></h3>' ;
// Display the custom user role based on the selected_role value
if ($selected_role === 'primary') {
echo '<p>Local Resident or Visitor</p>';
} elseif ($selected_role === 'secondary') {
echo '<p>Local Business</p>';
}
//echo ' <p>Local Resident or Visitor</p>
echo '</div>
</div>
<a href="#top" class="close">Close</a>
</div>
';
}
} else {
echo 'No random users found.';
}
?>
<!-- end user code -->
<!-- GRID -->
<div class="community-user-grid">
<div class="user-item-1 user"> Grid box 1</div>
<div class="user-item-2 user"> Grid box 2</div>
<div class="user-item-3 user"> Grid box 3</div>
<div class="user-item-4 user"> Grid box 4</div>
<div class="user-item-5 user"> Grid box 5</div>
<div class="user-item-6 user"> Grid box 6 </div>
<div class="user-item-7 user"> Grid box 7 </div>
<div class="user-item-7 user"> Grid box 8 </div>
<div class="user-item-9 user"> Grid box 9</div>
<div class="user-item-10 user"> Grid box 10</div>
<div class="user-item-11"> Grid box 11 </div>
</div>
<!-- end GRID -->
</section>
<!-- end USER SECTION -->
and this is my SCSS:
/*********************************************************************************
COMMUNITY USERS
*********************************************************************************/
.community-users-wrapper{
.community-user-wrap {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
height: var(--my-height);
max-width: 390px;
min-width: 390px;
border-radius: calc(var(--my-height) / 2) 0 0 calc(var(--my-height) / 2);
overflow: hidden;
.box {
height: var(--my-height);
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
position: relative;
flex: 1 0 100%;
&:hover img{
-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 5px 50px -10px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5);
-moz-box-shadow: 0px 5px 50px -10px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5);
box-shadow: 5px 50px -10px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5);
}
.initials{
h6{
background: $brand-green;
height: 40px;
width: 40px;
border-radius: 60px;
display: flex;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
font-size: 24px;
text-transform: uppercase;
color: $brand-purple;
font-family: $museo;
font-weight: $fw-500;
position: absolute;
z-index: 10;
pointer-events: none;
bottom: 0;
left: 70px;
border: 2px solid $brand-green-medium;
}
}
.circle {
width: var(--my-height);
height: var(--my-height);
border-radius: 100px;
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: 0;
z-index: 2;
cursor: pointer;
img{
border-radius: 100px;
border: 3px solid $brand-green;
transition: all .3s ease;
}
}
.community-user-image {
border-radius: 100px;
position: absolute;
left: 65px;
bottom: 0;
z-index: 3;
}
.community-user-image:hover ~ .hid-box,
.circle:hover ~ .hid-box,
.hid-box:hover {
transform: translateX(0%);
}
.hid-box {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
position: relative;
justify-content: center;
flex: 1 0 100%;
height: var(--my-height);
overflow: auto;
padding: 0 1rem 0 calc(var(--my-height) * 1.3);
border-radius: calc(var(--my-height) / 2);
background: $brand-blue-light;
margin-right: 2rem;
transform: translateX(-100%);
transition: 1s ease;
h6, p {
margin: 0;
font-family: $work-sans;
}
h6{
font-size: 20px;
font-weight: $fw-500;
}
p {
margin-top: 0;
font-size: 16px;
font-weight: $fw-400!important;
}
}
}
.close {
opacity: 0;
pointer-events: none;
transition: 0.1s ease;
}
}
/* GRID */
.community-user-grid {
display: grid;
grid-template-columns: repeat(8, 1fr);
grid-template-rows: repeat(7, 1fr);
grid-column-gap: 0px;
grid-row-gap: 30px;
[class^="user-item-"] {
background: #ccc;
padding: 30px;
&.user{
background: #ff0000;
}
}
.user-item-1 { grid-area: 1 / 1 / 2 / 2; }
.user-item-2 { grid-area: 1 / 3 / 2 / 4; }
.user-item-3 { grid-area: 1 / 6 / 2 / 7; }
.user-item-4 { grid-area: 1 / 8 / 2 / 9; }
.user-item-5 { grid-area: 3 / 2 / 4 / 3; }
.user-item-6 { grid-area: 3 / 7 / 4 / 8; }
.user-item-7 { grid-area: 5 / 1 / 6 / 2; }
.user-item-8 { grid-area: 5 / 8 / 6 / 9; }
.user-item-9 { grid-area: 7 / 2 / 8 / 3; }
.user-item-10 { grid-area: 7 / 7 / 8 / 8; }
.user-item-11 { grid-area: 2 / 3 / 7 / 7; }
/* end GRID */
}
}
/* testing small screen */
@media screen and (max-width: 800px) {
.community-user-wrap {
overflow: visible;
margin: 1rem;
.box {
display: block;
.hid-box {
display: grid;
place-items: center;
align-content: center;
aspect-ratio: 1 / 1;
height: auto;
max-width: 300px;
padding: 1rem;
z-index: 4;
transform: scale(0);
transform-origin: 0 0;
box-shadow: 0 0 10px 10px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3);
opacity: 0.9;
}
}
}
.community-user-image:hover ~ .hid-box,
.circle:hover ~ .hid-box,
.hid-box:hover {
transform: scale(100%);
}
@media (any-hover: none) {
.community-user-wrap {
position: relative;
}
.box:hover + .close {
position: absolute;
top: 1rem;
left: 1rem;
text-align: center;
z-index: 999;
color: red;
opacity: 1;
pointer-events: initial;
}
}
}
This is what I am trying to create:
Also, I couldn’t find a way to create a “fiddle” for this. Are there any online tools I can use similar to JSFiddle but for PHP?
Thanks again!