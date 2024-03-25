Move megamenu in view depending on screen size?

Hi there,

I have the following fiddle:

What I am trying to do is have the mega menus appear on desktop from 1140px onwards,

I can do this by adding this which makes it a width of a Bootstrap container:

.dropdown-menu{ min-width: 1140px }

However, as you can see if teh screen gets smaller, the menu gets cut off.

At the moment, the menus appear to the left of the main nav item.

Is there a way to have the megamenu is view all the time on desktop without making the menu smaller? I’m guessing it could move to the left with the arrow indicate in the middle of the menu?

Or are there any other suggestions?

This is the live version of the menu:

https://modelindex.co.uk/

Any suggestions would be great, thanks!