Move megamenu in view depending on screen size?

Hi there,
I have the following fiddle:
What I am trying to do is have the mega menus appear on desktop from 1140px onwards,
I can do this by adding this which makes it a width of a Bootstrap container:
.dropdown-menu{ min-width: 1140px }
However, as you can see if teh screen gets smaller, the menu gets cut off.
At the moment, the menus appear to the left of the main nav item.
Is there a way to have the megamenu is view all the time on desktop without making the menu smaller? I’m guessing it could move to the left with the arrow indicate in the middle of the menu?
Or are there any other suggestions?
This is the live version of the menu:
https://modelindex.co.uk/
Any suggestions would be great, thanks!
PaulOB
2
Yes i’d leave the menu where it is on the first item and just move the caret. You’ll need to reset the stacking context but the following should do that.
.dropdown.megamenu{
position:static!important;
}
.megamenu .dropdown-menu{
margin-top:-2rem!important;
}
.megamenu-events .menu-col-left:before, .megamenu-events .menu-col-left:after {
left: 16rem;
}
That code refers to the live version and should follow after all the previous css for that menu.
Thanks for the reply.
I have added that code, but the menus are now in the same place as each other which I guess could work, but it means the caret isn’t under the item is is a dropdown of.
I was trying to have them appear under their respected item on the main menu, but not sure how to deal with the fact that the second and third menu get cut off.
I thought about making the width of the menus smaller, but it would mean reducing them quite a lot.