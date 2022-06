Hello!

I am trying to create an image, that it will move a little bit, lets say 100px top or bottom, as you scroll down the page.

And only when it’s in the viewport.

So when the user it scrolling bottom it will go a little bit down, the same with the top.

It seems like a parallax effect, but I do not want to hide part of the image, just to be there fully.

Is there anyone that has an idea what it needs to be done?

Really confused with it