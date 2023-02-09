Mouse over text box display - center on page

HTML & CSS
#1

I can’t seem to have the text open in the middle of the page. It sort of shifts left.

I appreciate any help to correct this.

Thank you


<style>

span.dropt {background: #FFFF00;}

span.dropt:hover {text-decoration: none; background: #ffffff; z-index: 6; cursor: pointer;

}

span.dropt span {position: absolute; left: -9999px;

margin: 20px 0 0 0px; padding: 3px 3px 3px 3px;

border-style:solid; border-color:black; border-width:1px; z-index: 6;}

span.dropt:hover span {left: 2%; background: #ffffff;}

span.dropt span {position: absolute; left: -9999px;

margin: 4px 0 0 0px; padding: 3px 3px 3px 3px;

border-style:solid; border-color:black; border-width:1px;}

span.dropt:hover span {margin: 20px 0 0 170px; background: #c4d7dd; z-index:6;}

</style>

Html code:

<span class="dropt" title="">&nbsp;READ THIS&nbsp;
<span style="width:700px;">

---Your text here-----

</span></span>