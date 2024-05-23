More tables or more rows which is better

I have a project that takes 100,000 users. And we have 500 subscriptions or services which one user can subscribe to all or any of them. Let assume all users subscribed to all the services which will be 100,000 * 500 = 50,000,000 rows.

Now the table design is thesame , the only difference is values they have

serviceid | servicename | userid | date | expire | balance

We query more often and perform some calculations

I want to split the tables into 500 to record for a particular service. which means a table can only have 100,000 * 1 = 100,000 records

The reason for this splitting is that if we are looking for serviceA we only have 100,000 records to work or access, instead of going to look at extra 49 million records to get small info about a service

Secondly, I can easily backup the tables as they are much smaller than backing up full tables with larger size even when no update was made in them.

Lastly, i can import all tables into one if i need to.

Also my function uses a listed array of tables names if is in array then proceed with the table, also I have show variables table like query to search if the table exists before continuing any query.

So this makes my code one and not multiple for each service.

Given my explanations, what do you think is the best way and reasons for your preference.