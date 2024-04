Hi,

I have the following code that adds some drop shadow to an SVG, but I can’t seem to get the white to be more stronger/brighter. I would like it to be centered on the image, so I have used 0px; 0px;

Is there a way to make it brighter/bigger?

This is the code I’m using:

filter: drop-shadow(0px 0px 12px $white);

