Modifying Button on a Form using Javascript

Hi Everyone!

I’m new to Javascript and would greatly appreciate anyone’s help. I’m currently working on a Form project.

I’m creating an anonymous function to modify and display the buttons correctly once a user’s multiple choice results are displayed.

The button text should display: CV Submitted; the background color of the button should be grey

and text color should be white - all done through Javascript.

Once the submit button is clicked, the Anonymous function runs.

Note:

The “submit” button is hidden by default.

In the CSS document, its displayed as:

#submit {

display: none;

}

I need to render it visible when my anonymous function is executed.

Here is my Anonymous Function:

var submit = document.getElementById(‘submit’);

submitBtn.addEventListener(“submit”, function (e) {

e.preventDefault();

submitBtn.innerHTML = “CV Submitted”;

});

a. Note that this button does not have to have data submission functionality.

b. The “button” button should acquire reset functionality once it has been clicked the first time. To achieve this, execute the below method in an appropriate function:

window.location.reload(true);