Model View Controller

In chapter 8, Tom shows us how to move the functions into a Controller Class.

My question is: where are the View and Model?

Are the files in the template folder the View(s)?

Does index.php file contain the Model?

Link to content: PHP & MySQL: Novice to Ninja, 7th Edition - Section 8

Edit: This stackoverflow Understanding MVC Views in PHP showed me that I suffer from the "widespread misconception that views are simply glorified template file". Anyone recommend any books or articles about this topic?