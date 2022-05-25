Model View Controller

In chapter 8, Tom shows us how to move the functions into a Controller Class.
My question is: where are the View and Model?
Are the files in the template folder the View(s)?
Does index.php file contain the Model?
Link to content: PHP & MySQL: Novice to Ninja, 7th Edition - Section 8
Edit: This stackoverflow Understanding MVC Views in PHP showed me that I suffer from the "widespread misconception that views are simply glorified template file". Anyone recommend any books or articles about this topic?