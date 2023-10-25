Mobilized! And How to Get Google to Ignore My IP

Thanks to some of the suggestions on this site, I moved all of my websites to a very mobile friendly platform. They still do not look super professional but they are a lot easier to navigate for people who use the sites. I have noticed a little improvement in SEO results but it is sometimes hard to tell because Google sometimes uses my IP address.

I have an online business serving all of the United States and like a lot of companies these days. I would like to see how my sites rank when Google is not using my IP address for my searches. Is there a way to do this with getting a VPN. I have tried turning off location services in Google and changed privacy setting but nothing seems to work