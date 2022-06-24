Mobile page width on page load

On mobile, the contact form seems to affect the view by zooming in slightly, or it could be the width causing the unproportionally ? ?
View on mobile the example here: https://vitocreative.com/contact
I haven’t actually looked at the page in mobile, but this sounds familiar.
When you say it zooms in slightly, is that when you tap the input to start typing text? IIRC IOS has a “feature” that zooms in the input if it’s less than 16px font size. I see it’s set to 15px. Might want to try that. I don’t have time to look in a mobile phone so I thought I’d share this.