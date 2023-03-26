Misleading example

The "Do something" and resetting of the mutex variable should be inside the if block.
Link to content: Beginning Rust Programming - Section 5
The "Do something" and resetting of the mutex variable should be inside the if block.
Link to content: Beginning Rust Programming - Section 5
I can see where the example tries to go, it does it poorly though.
It muddles the idea of the mutex with its implemented use further down the page; that instead of “if 0 then 1, continue”, the author’s next block is instead “if not 0 abort”. (Course, it then also hides the logic of the lock/unlock behind the library function, making it opaque to the reader)