(Mis)understanding onbeforeunload

I have a timer script which gives a warning if the browser tab is closed with the following code.

window.onbeforeunload = function (e) { return "You may have a timer running!"; }

I could swear the message used to be: You may have a timer running! but now I’m getting the bog standard: Changes you made may not be saved. On reading MDN it seems that it’s not possible to have a tailored, so I’m wondering what is the purpose of the return value.

(I’m also wondering about my sanity in thinking I used to get the tailored message, but that’s a matter for my therapist, not the forums.)