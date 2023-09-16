Mirror swf from left to right

alexhob2008: alexhob2008: This media does not contain any stream, suitable to convert in output form

I guess it depends on the nature of the SWF.

A Gif can be a still image or short animated raster sequence

As I recall SWF came in a veriety of forms, some like a gif sequence, but others using vectors and some with a level of user interactivity and audio.

The probelm with SWF is it is a dead format with little to no support. The players are known to have security vulnerabilities which is one reason few people will install them today. So not a great format to use on today’s web.