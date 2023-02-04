Mimic Javascript actions on identical element?

I have a PHP plugin that will output some controls that will peform a couple Ajax calls that affect a different element on a page. In this case, it’s to filter some posts containing restaurants in the area. For example, the form will let the user only show restaurants that serve Sushi.

The problem is that I want the controls to actually affect 2 sets of elements.

So, what I’m thinking I can do is use the plugin to add the controller twice, then hide the “second” controller with CSS, then use Javascript to mimic the actions of the first controller onto the second controller (even though it’s hidden to the user).

Does anybody have a Codepen to demonstrate how this would work?