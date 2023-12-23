Mime Types reporting differently on different computers

I created a little PHP/SQL application at work, set up in a Docker container. Its purpose to read, record and display DMARC reports that get emailed to me. The reports are XML files compressed and attached to the emails.

The first part of the app is a simple file upload form where I feed it the files so it can extract the data. I set up the form to accept .zip files and .gz files, as the various organisations creating the the reports use one or the other, I also accept plain .xml if the file has apready been unzipped.

When I set up the server-side validation I made an array of accepted mime types to check against, initially this was:-

private $vtypes = ['text/xml', 'application/zip', 'application/gzip'] ;

Which worked perfectly well for the three accepted types.

Now here is where the confusion begins. I made a copy of the application folder, took it home and rebult the same Docker container on my home PC. When I try uploading a file I get an invalid file type error. When I var_dump the upload to see what’s what, the mime types are reporting differently, Eg:-

array (size=6) 'name' => string 'emailsrvr.com!example.com!1703116800!1703203200!eb394b87-6286-474c-bb73-77732e07e56a.zip' (length=92) 'full_path' => string 'emailsrvr.com!example.com!1703116800!1703203200!eb394b87-6286-474c-bb73-77732e07e56a.zip' (length=92) 'type' => string 'application/x-zip-compressed' (length=28) 'tmp_name' => string '/tmp/php8oH110' (length=14) 'error' => int 0 'size' => int 1429