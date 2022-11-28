Method find() class DatabaseTable... changed

I modified the find() method to be able to apply to the select query all the search options (for example the operators greater-equal than (=>), less-equal than (<=)) and the conditions (AND, OR, LIKE , BETWEEN):

public function find(array $columns, $op, $cond = ' AND ', $orderBy = null, $limit = null, $offset = null) { $searchParts = []; $parameters = []; if (is_array($op)) { $i = 0; foreach ($columns as $column => $value) { $searchParts[] = $column . $op[$i] . ' :'.$column; $parameters[$column] = $value; $i++; } } else { $op = ' ='; foreach ($columns as $column => $value) { $searchParts[] = $column . $op . ' :'.$column; $parameters[$column] = $value; } } $query = 'SELECT * FROM ' . $this->table . ' WHERE ' . implode($searchParts, $cond); if ($orderBy != null) { $query .= ' ORDER BY ' . $orderBy; } if ($limit != null) { $query .= ' LIMIT ' . $limit; } if ($offset != null) { $query .= ' OFFSET ' . $offset; } $query = $this->query($query, $parameters); return $query->fetchAll(\PDO::FETCH_CLASS, $this->className, $this->constructorArgs); }

method call examples:

$colonne = [ 'ID_Campionato' => $this->camp->ID_Campionato ]; $news = $this->newsTable->find($colonne, null, null, null, 10, $offset);

$op = [ ' <=' ]; return $this->giornateTable->find($columns, $op, null, ' Data DESC', 1);

I did some testing and the method works

I don’t know if I did it right… surely it can be improved… but it’s probably out of my current capabilities

