Method find() class DatabaseTable... changed

I modified the find() method to be able to apply to the select query all the search options (for example the operators greater-equal than (=>), less-equal than (<=)) and the conditions (AND, OR, LIKE , BETWEEN):
public function find(array $columns, $op, $cond = ' AND ', $orderBy = null, $limit = null, $offset = null) {
$searchParts = [];
$parameters = [];
if (is_array($op)) {
$i = 0;
foreach ($columns as $column => $value) {
$searchParts[] = $column . $op[$i] . ' :'.$column;
$parameters[$column] = $value;
$i++;
}
} else {
$op = ' =';
foreach ($columns as $column => $value) {
$searchParts[] = $column . $op . ' :'.$column;
$parameters[$column] = $value;
}
}
$query = 'SELECT * FROM ' . $this->table . ' WHERE ' . implode($searchParts, $cond);
if ($orderBy != null) {
$query .= ' ORDER BY ' . $orderBy;
}
if ($limit != null) {
$query .= ' LIMIT ' . $limit;
}
if ($offset != null) {
$query .= ' OFFSET ' . $offset;
}
$query = $this->query($query, $parameters);
return $query->fetchAll(\PDO::FETCH_CLASS, $this->className, $this->constructorArgs);
}
method call examples:
$colonne = [
'ID_Campionato' => $this->camp->ID_Campionato
];
$news = $this->newsTable->find($colonne, null, null, null, 10, $offset);
$op = [
' <='
];
return $this->giornateTable->find($columns, $op, null, ' Data DESC', 1);
I did some testing and the method works
I don’t know if I did it right… surely it can be improved… but it’s probably out of my current capabilities
bye