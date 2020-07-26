Meta questions

Hello. I have never really understood what the meta elements do, or which ones I need.

Lately I have been using this…

<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height-device-height,initial=scale=1"

But then in a PHP code sample I found, I see this…

<meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=utf-8">

Questions:

1.) Can I have more than one < meta > element in my HTML?

2.) Is the first < meta > correct, or do I need another one with more attributes?

3.) In my first example, can I add a space after the comma or must everything be contiguous?

4.) Is the < meta > element just for my HTML, or do I need to take into consideration if I have PHP and what that PHP might be?

Thanks.