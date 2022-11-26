MenuButton in edit page

If you click the the menu button on the right most which is just under the button “MY” at http://dot.kr/qna/001menuButton/no_textArea_value.php, Menu Title is going to be well shown in the center.

And if you click the “KR” on the left most or “MY” button on the right most, it will well going to its action page.

However, the page has problem.

The problem is that the value of textarea is not going to action page because the textArea is NOT between the open-form tag and close-form tag.

In order to solve the problem, I tried to make a page at http://dot.kr/qna/001menuButton/menu_button_not_work.php

If you click the “KR” on the left most or “MY” button on the right most, it will well going to its action page.

And it has the value of textArea because the textArea is between the open-form tag and close-form tag.

So far so good.

However it produces anothe problem.

MenuButton on the right just under the button “MY” does not work because the button is between the open-form tag and close-form tag.

Can I make not only the menuButton does work but also textArea value going to its action page with your help?