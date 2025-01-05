Media queries on different browsers do not match with flex-wrap or auto-fit



This is not a specific example. In this example, of course, it is not good to use a fixed width for elements, but I wanted to show that it behaves differently on different browsers. Here, for example, I reduce the width and font of the elements in order to fit two elements in one row on a screen size of 523px. In Firefox, when the browser width is gradually reduced from two elements in a row, it immediately transitions to two elements in a row with a reduced width and font, while in Google Chrome the transition goes from two elements to one and then back to two elements in a row with a reduced width and font. In my specific grid system, I am forced to use a fixed size for elements due to the complexity of the grid and I also have pseudo elements that are inserted for different screen widths. Let’s solve the width of both elements and pseudo elements with @container, but since I use the :root variable for font size, it doesn’t fit in @container, so I’m forced to change the font size individually.