maxID in PDO

(ID) member (1) 0 (2) 0 (3) 1 (4) 0 (5) 2 (6) 1 (7) 0 (8) 3

I have the table above

I have the code below in my php file.

$maxID = $dbc->prepare ('SELECT max(ID) as maxID FROM test WHERE member > ?'); $maxID->execute([-1]); $maxID=$maxID->fetch(); echo $maxID'['maxID];

The result of the code above is “8”.

I like to remove where clause because it has no relation with my target ID, i.e. maxID.

The below is one of my trials for it.

$maxID = $dbc->prepare ('SELECT max(ID) as maxID FROM test'); $maxID=$maxID->fetch(); echo $maxID'['maxID];

However, my trial above produces Warning : Trying to access array offset on value of type bool.

How can I get the maxID “8” without member?