matchMedia to enable/disable script on viewport resize

I want to run a script dependant on the width of the viewport. I would like this to happen not just on page load but also if the browser is resized and the specified width is less/greater than.

Here’s an example of what I have: https://codepen.io/moy/pen/jOGGBwe

Ignore the UI for now …that’s a ‘work in progress’ and there are problems with it (another post coming soon, I’m sure)!

A min-width is used so when the viewport crosses that value, the code should run or stop running. In the example, if you load the page above/below the threshold. The desired result is achieved. However, if I load the page and shrink the viewport below 1080px wide, the script still runs - until I refresh the page.

If I load the page below 1080px, the script doesn’t load and when resizing the viewport to a value greater than the threshold, it kicks it. But again reducing the width doesn’t stop it running.

So I feel like I need an else maybe to prevent the script from running but I haven’t been able to get that to work. Or maybe the script needs a ‘name’ and only that is within the if/else statements to disable/able…

I’m well out of my comfort zone here so any advice will be greatly appreciated!

Isolated JS: