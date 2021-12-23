matchMedia to enable/disable script on viewport resize

I want to run a script dependant on the width of the viewport. I would like this to happen not just on page load but also if the browser is resized and the specified width is less/greater than.
Here’s an example of what I have: https://codepen.io/moy/pen/jOGGBwe
Ignore the UI for now …that’s a ‘work in progress’ and there are problems with it (another post coming soon, I’m sure)!
min-width is used so when the viewport crosses that value, the code should run or stop running. In the example, if you load the page above/below the threshold. The desired result is achieved. However, if I load the page and shrink the viewport below 1080px wide, the script still runs - until I refresh the page.
If I load the page below 1080px, the script doesn’t load and when resizing the viewport to a value greater than the threshold, it kicks it. But again reducing the width doesn’t stop it running.
So I feel like I need an
else maybe to prevent the script from running but I haven’t been able to get that to work. Or maybe the script needs a ‘name’ and only that is within the if/else statements to disable/able…
I’m well out of my comfort zone here so any advice will be greatly appreciated!
Isolated JS:
// Create a condition that targets viewports at least 1080px wide
const mediaQuery = window.matchMedia('(min-width: 1080px)')
function viewportChange(e) {
// Check if the media query is true
if (e.matches) {
$(document).ready(function() {
var num_children = $('.split-loop__left').children().length;
var child_height = $('.split-loop__right').height() / num_children;
var half_way = num_children * child_height / 2;
$(window).scrollTop(half_way);
function crisscross() {
var parent = $(".split-loop");//.first();
var clone = $(parent).clone();
var leftSide = $(clone).find('.split-loop__left');
var rightSide = $(clone).find('.split-loop__right');
if (window.scrollY > half_way ) {
//We are scrolling up
$(window).scrollTop(half_way - child_height);
var firstLeft = $(leftSide).children().first();
var lastRight = $(rightSide).children().last();
lastRight.appendTo(leftSide);
firstLeft.prependTo(rightSide);
} else if (window.scrollY < half_way - child_height) {
var lastLeft = $(leftSide).children().last();
var firstRight = $(rightSide).children().first();
$(window).scrollTop(half_way);
lastLeft.appendTo(rightSide);
firstRight.prependTo(leftSide);
}
$(leftSide).css('bottom', '-' + window.scrollY + 'px');
$(rightSide).css('bottom', '-' + window.scrollY + 'px');
$(parent).replaceWith(clone);
}
$(window).scroll(crisscross);
});
}
}
// Register event listener
mediaQuery.addListener(viewportChange)
// Initial check
viewportChange(mediaQuery)