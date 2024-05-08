Marvel api help

Hi, i have been struggling with this api but got this far and was wondering how i would implement and incorperate a search function in this code

let resultsPerPage = 5;

let offset = null

let currentPage = 1

const publicKey = ‘’;

const privateKey = ‘’;

let timestamp = new Date().getTime()

let hashVal = md5(timestamp+privateKey+publicKey);

const button = document.getElementById(‘submit-search’);

const searchInput = document.getElementById(‘search-input’)

const pagination = document.getElementById(‘pagination’)

const main = document.getElementById(‘main’)

const getMarvelCharacters = async function(){

const url = http://gateway.marvel.com/v1/public/characters?ts=${timestamp}&apikey=${publicKey}&hash=${hashVal}&limit=${resultsPerPage}&offset=${offset} ;

const response = await fetch(url)

try {

if(!response.ok){

throw new Error(‘network response is not okay’)

}

const data = await response.json()

let characters = data.data.results

const numPages = Math.ceil(characters.length / resultsPerPage);

displayCharacters(characters, searchInput)

console.log(characters)

return characters

} catch (error) {

console.error(‘There was an error:’, error)

}

}

const getResPage = function(characters,currentPage) {

offset = (currentPage - 1) * resultsPerPage ;

const start = offset

const end = start + resultsPerPage;

return characters.slice(start, end);

}

const displayCharacters = function(characters){

main.innerHTML = ‘’

// const filteredResults = searchCharacters(characters, searchInput.value)

let markup = ‘’

characters.forEach(character =>{

markup += `<div id="results-container"> <div class="image-container"> <img src="${character.thumbnail.path}.${character.thumbnail.extension}" alt=""> </div> <div class="character-info"> <h2 class="Character-name">${character.name}</h2> <p class="character-info">${character.description}</p> </div> </div> `

});

main.insertAdjacentHTML(‘beforeend’, markup)

}

const getPaginationButtonResults = function(currentPage){

const next = document.querySelector(‘.right’)

const prev = document.querySelector(‘.left’)

next.addEventListener(‘click’, async (event)=>{

event.preventDefault()

currentPage++

offset+=resultsPerPage

const characters = await getMarvelCharacters(currentPage)

displayCharacters(characters)

})

prev.addEventListener(‘click’, async (event)=>{

event.preventDefault()

currentPage–

if(currentPage>0){

offset-=resultsPerPage

const characters = await getMarvelCharacters(currentPage)

displayCharacters(characters)

}

})

}

getMarvelCharacters(currentPage)

getPaginationButtonResults(currentPage)