Marvel api help

Hi, i have been struggling with this api but got this far and was wondering how i would implement and incorperate a search function in this code
let resultsPerPage = 5;
let offset = null
let currentPage = 1
const publicKey = ‘’;
const privateKey = ‘’;
let timestamp = new Date().getTime()
let hashVal = md5(timestamp+privateKey+publicKey);
const button = document.getElementById(‘submit-search’);
const searchInput = document.getElementById(‘search-input’)
const pagination = document.getElementById(‘pagination’)
const main = document.getElementById(‘main’)
const getMarvelCharacters = async function(){
const url =
http://gateway.marvel.com/v1/public/characters?ts=${timestamp}&apikey=${publicKey}&hash=${hashVal}&limit=${resultsPerPage}&offset=${offset};
const response = await fetch(url)
try {
if(!response.ok){
throw new Error(‘network response is not okay’)
}
const data = await response.json()
let characters = data.data.results
const numPages = Math.ceil(characters.length / resultsPerPage);
displayCharacters(characters, searchInput)
console.log(characters)
return characters
} catch (error) {
console.error(‘There was an error:’, error)
}
}
const getResPage = function(characters,currentPage) {
offset = (currentPage - 1) * resultsPerPage ;
const start = offset
const end = start + resultsPerPage;
return characters.slice(start, end);
}
const displayCharacters = function(characters){
main.innerHTML = ‘’
// const filteredResults = searchCharacters(characters, searchInput.value)
let markup = ‘’
characters.forEach(character =>{
markup +=
`<div id="results-container">
<div class="image-container">
<img src="${character.thumbnail.path}.${character.thumbnail.extension}" alt="">
</div>
<div class="character-info">
<h2 class="Character-name">${character.name}</h2>
<p class="character-info">${character.description}</p>
</div>
</div>
`
});
main.insertAdjacentHTML(‘beforeend’, markup)
}
const getPaginationButtonResults = function(currentPage){
const next = document.querySelector(‘.right’)
const prev = document.querySelector(‘.left’)
next.addEventListener(‘click’, async (event)=>{
event.preventDefault()
currentPage++
offset+=resultsPerPage
const characters = await getMarvelCharacters(currentPage)
displayCharacters(characters)
})
prev.addEventListener(‘click’, async (event)=>{
event.preventDefault()
currentPage–
if(currentPage>0){
offset-=resultsPerPage
const characters = await getMarvelCharacters(currentPage)
displayCharacters(characters)
}
})
}
getMarvelCharacters(currentPage)
getPaginationButtonResults(currentPage)