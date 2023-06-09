Many Javascripts How to Divide Load

Let’s take this website as an example: https://www.calculator.net/math-calculator.html. There are multiple calculators on this website, and each calculator has its own unique page. Based on my understanding, it would be wise to have JavaScript (JS) affiliated with the HTML and CSS of each calculator load on its respective page. However, this approach would result in numerous JS files, making the project difficult to manage since each page would require a separate call to a unique JS file.

Alternatively, if all the JS for these calculators is written on one page, it would create a bulky page.

Any solution or advice to handle such Projects?