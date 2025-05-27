Malaysia time of Salah

How to Display Dynamic Salah Times in a Web App?

Hi everyone,

I’m currently working on a personal web project that displays dynamic salah times based on the user’s location in Malaysia. I’ve explored a few APIs, including ones that offer accurate prayer time data, but I’m still figuring out the best way to integrate the logic cleanly into a JavaScript frontend.

If anyone has experience with prayer time APIs or knows a lightweight solution for accurate daily updates, I’d appreciate your input. Also, I found this salah timing source quite helpful if you’re building something similar.

Thanks in advance!