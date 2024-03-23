Making URL with Parameters SEO Friendly

Hello all,

I have been following along with the PHP Novice To Ninja Book and using to build my own CMS.

I have implemented a simple Blog feature that lists all the blogs with links to the actual blogs: eg: https://www.room4studios.co.uk/blog/list contains links to https://www.room4studios.co.uk/blog/wholeblog?id=6 (those are live examples if you want to have a look)

So I need to somehow change it to https://www.room4studios.co.uk/blog/seo-friendly-url

Seemingly I want to link to the friendly url but behind the scenes actually serves the one with a parameters

I have been reading around about URL masking, mod-rewrites, canonical links and I’m confused about how to approach this, and would really appreciate if someone could take the time to explain a way forward.

Incase its useful my wholeblog function is :