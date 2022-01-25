Making things disappear. With complications

So I’m trying to solve the old CSS problem of not being able to go upward.

I have an array of objects, not controlled by me, that are generated from a list. They take the general form:

<div class="holder">
<div class="itemrecord">
   (My ability to write my own code starts here.)
   <input type="hidden" name="showrecord" value="0">
   <input type="text" name="recordname" value="recordvalue"> (etc etc)
   (My ability to write my own code ends here.)
</div>
(repeat "itemrecord" divs for each record.)
</div>

The idea is that if ‘showrecord’ has a value of 0, the item should be visible, if not, it shouldnt. Simple enough. However. These records are designed to be displayed in two columns; IE each shown record should be 50% (or to be precise, calc(50% - 10px)) of the holder (The holder’s width is dynamic). This proves to be a problem when trying to hide elements, because the width insofar as i can tell has to be specified on the itemrecord element; and CSS (until CSS4 anyway) can’t read downwards to see the value of the hidden input.

The itemrecord element is generated outside of my control, and I cannot modify that element’s HTML.

Is there a decent solution i’m missing here?

So you’re showing/hiding elements based on the value of showrecord. Will those values be recorded later even if not shown?

If they won’t be recorded, just don’t generate them and let the width be set by the elements that are supposed to be there.

The values are stored and will exist in the DOM regardless, between pageloads etc etc. (And no, I have no control over filtering the results of whatever mechanism is pulling them).

The value of showrecord can be modified by the user during runtime (through another interface on the same page, where showrecord is a checkbox). showrecord will either contain the value “0” or “on”.

All records will be in the DOM, but the only way I can think to do it is to fix the width of itemrecord to 50%-10px, and then hide the contents of the element - which will leave a large open space where an element should be.

You could do it with some JS. This really quick and dirty JQuery works. It’s assuming one hidden field per grouping.

$('.itemrecord').each(function () {
   if  ($(this).children(':hidden').val() == 1){
  $(this).hide(); 
   }
});

A sample in action. Change the value of the hidden fields to see them show/hide.