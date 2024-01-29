Making text input enabled dependant upon radio buttons in WordPress

I have an HTML form on a WordPress page and I want a text field to be enabled or disabled, depending on what the user selects from a set of radio buttons.

I think I’ve got the ingredients together, thus:

HTML says:

<input type="radio" id="Dash" name="SepType" value="Dash" onChange="disableElement()" required> <label for="Dash">Dash</label><br> <input type="radio" id="Dot" name="SepType" value="Dot"> <label for="Dot">Dot<br></label>

custom.js in public_html folder has:

function disableElement() { window.alert (9); switch (document.getElementById("SepType")) { case "None": document.getElementById("sname").disabled = true; break; default: document.getElementById("sname").disabled = false; }

None of it fires not even the window alert. Please can you review & see why it’s not working? Thank you