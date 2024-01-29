Making text input enabled dependant upon radio buttons in WordPress

JavaScript
,
1

I have an HTML form on a WordPress page and I want a text field to be enabled or disabled, depending on what the user selects from a set of radio buttons.

I think I’ve got the ingredients together, thus:

  1. HTML says:
       <input type="radio" id="Dash" name="SepType" value="Dash" onChange="disableElement()" required>
       <label for="Dash">Dash</label><br>
       <input type="radio" id="Dot" name="SepType" value="Dot">
       <label for="Dot">Dot<br></label>
  1. custom.js in public_html folder has:
function disableElement() {
    window.alert (9);  
    switch (document.getElementById("SepType")) {
        case "None":
            document.getElementById("sname").disabled = true;            
            break;
        default:
            document.getElementById("sname").disabled = false;            
    }

None of it fires not even the window alert. Please can you review & see why it’s not working? Thank you