Making our library catalog search box (from WorldCat) responsive on WordPress site

Hi all, I hope you can help as I’ve not been able to get any response from our webdev team here on campus.

The issue is the responsiveness of the most important part of our website, the catalog search box on this page: https://www.nmhu.edu/library/ (scroll down down down to the Libros search box) (I know, I’m trying to redesign our page).

On the phone, the text and other elements just crash into each other.

This is the exact same code generated by the OCLC Service Configuration that we use in our LibGuides that does not break apart in on the LibGuide:

That tells me there some code in the NMHU WordPress template causing this issue. I tried it in several other templates on the NMHU site and same issue.

I’m redesigning the site to offer a better UX as most of our users are students on their phones and after having spoken to several user, they just leave the site rather than try to use our catalog search. Not good.

Any ideas? Thanks in advance! (I tried to attach more screenshots but the forum blocked that because I’m a new user.)

Melissa

NMHU OER Librarian