Making dialog mobile friendly and buttons showing along the lines of the text

JavaScript
1

Is it possible to achieve the following with the following jQuery dialog:

  1. Move the Agreed button just below where it says I have a boat and

  2. make the dialog responsive and be adjusted to the full-screen size of the user window?

  3. I also want to get rid of the title Empty everything and the cross sign and just display Empty everything above I have a bike checkbox.

JSFiddle here: https://jsfiddle.net/xj345c9b/2/

Eventually I will have to make sure that they have selected all checkboxes when Agreed button is clicked but that will come next.