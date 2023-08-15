Making dialog mobile friendly and buttons showing along the lines of the text

Is it possible to achieve the following with the following jQuery dialog:
-
Move the
Agreedbutton just below where it says
I have a boatand
-
make the dialog responsive and be adjusted to the full-screen size of the user window?
-
I also want to get rid of the title
Empty everythingand the
crosssign and just display
Empty everythingabove
I have a bikecheckbox.
JSFiddle here: https://jsfiddle.net/xj345c9b/2/
Eventually I will have to make sure that they have selected all checkboxes when
Agreed button is clicked but that will come next.