Making changes to the CSS now that the play buttons are inside their own container

PaulOB
#23
What is the exitSkip button?
My code is based on this fiddle:
There is no exitSkip button and no need for it.
Where did exitSkip come from and what is its purpose?
Why is there a button in the middle of the video?
None of that was in the fiddle that I based my code on. All you needed was the css.
asasass
#24
This was an idea I added to it afterwards.
Clicking the exitSkip button would unhide the group of 9 buttons, which in-turn would hide the exitSkip along with the play button, those two would not be seen again, after getting past that page.
For, if you’ve already seen the video and want to skip to the grid of 9 videos.
You can see here how the js version of it works. https://jsfiddle.net/q73ctgdu/