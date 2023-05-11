Making cart-popup have the same size with div cart

Hi Team

I have cart and its size is right, but when i click view-detail(this popup cart and its size is not the same size as cart). How do i make just only the size when clicked to view it should popup the same size as cart? How do i achieve this from the CSS size?

//html code

<div class="col-lg-4 col-md-6 col-sm-12 pb-1"> <div class="card product-item border-0 mb-4"> <div class="card-header product-img position-relative overflow-hidden bg-transparent border p-0"> <img class="img-fluid w-100" src="img/product-1.jpg" alt=""> </div> <div class="card-body border-left border-right text-center p-0 pt-4 pb-3"> <h6 class="text-truncate mb-3">Colorful Stylish Shirt 0</h6> <div class="d-flex justify-content-center"> <h6>R120.00</h6><h6 class="text-muted ml-2"><del>R120.00</del></h6> </div> </div> <div class="card-footer d-flex justify-content-between bg-light border"> <a href="#" class="btn btn-sm text-dark p-0 view-details-btn" id="cart-0"><i class="fas fa-eye text-primary mr-1"></i>View Detail</a> <a href="#" class="btn btn-sm text-dark p-0 add-to-cart-btn" id="cart-123"> <i class="fas fa-shopping-cart text-primary mr-1"></i>Add To Cart</a> </div> </div> </div> <!--View item details #1--> <div class="card-popup-container" id="cart-popup-0"> <div class="card-popup"> <button class="close-popup-btn">×</button> <div class="card-header product-img position-relative overflow-hidden bg-transparent border p-0"> <img class="img-fluid w-100" src="img/product-1.jpg" alt=""> </div> <div class="card-body border-left border-right text-center p-0 pt-4 pb-3"> <h6 class="text-truncate mb-3">Colorful Stylish Shirt 1</h6> <div class="d-flex justify-content-center"> <h6>R121.00</h6><h6 class="text-muted ml-2"><del>R121.00</del></h6> </div> </div> <div class="card-footer d-flex justify-content-between"> <a href="#" class="btn btn-primary add-to-cart-btn">Add to Cart</a> <button class="close-popup-btn btn btn-secondary">Close</button> </div> </div> </div> <!---View details ends here #1-->

// jquery side