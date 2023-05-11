Making cart-popup have the same size with div cart

Hi Team
I have cart and its size is right, but when i click view-detail(this popup cart and its size is not the same size as cart). How do i make just only the size when clicked to view it should popup the same size as cart? How do i achieve this from the CSS size?
//html code
<div class="col-lg-4 col-md-6 col-sm-12 pb-1">
<div class="card product-item border-0 mb-4">
<div class="card-header product-img position-relative overflow-hidden bg-transparent border p-0">
<img class="img-fluid w-100" src="img/product-1.jpg" alt="">
</div>
<div class="card-body border-left border-right text-center p-0 pt-4 pb-3">
<h6 class="text-truncate mb-3">Colorful Stylish Shirt 0</h6>
<div class="d-flex justify-content-center">
<h6>R120.00</h6><h6 class="text-muted ml-2"><del>R120.00</del></h6>
</div>
</div>
<div class="card-footer d-flex justify-content-between bg-light border">
<a href="#" class="btn btn-sm text-dark p-0 view-details-btn" id="cart-0"><i class="fas fa-eye text-primary mr-1"></i>View Detail</a>
<a href="#" class="btn btn-sm text-dark p-0 add-to-cart-btn" id="cart-123">
<i class="fas fa-shopping-cart text-primary mr-1"></i>Add To Cart</a>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<!--View item details #1-->
<div class="card-popup-container" id="cart-popup-0">
<div class="card-popup">
<button class="close-popup-btn">×</button>
<div class="card-header product-img position-relative overflow-hidden bg-transparent border p-0">
<img class="img-fluid w-100" src="img/product-1.jpg" alt="">
</div>
<div class="card-body border-left border-right text-center p-0 pt-4 pb-3">
<h6 class="text-truncate mb-3">Colorful Stylish Shirt 1</h6>
<div class="d-flex justify-content-center">
<h6>R121.00</h6><h6 class="text-muted ml-2"><del>R121.00</del></h6>
</div>
</div>
<div class="card-footer d-flex justify-content-between">
<a href="#" class="btn btn-primary add-to-cart-btn">Add to Cart</a>
<button class="close-popup-btn btn btn-secondary">Close</button>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<!---View details ends here #1-->
// jquery side
$(document).ready(function() {
// Set up click listener for view details button
$('.view-details-btn').on('click', function(e) {
e.preventDefault(); // prevent default behavior of the link
// Get the index of the clicked item
var index = $(this).attr('id').split('-')[1]; //alert(index);
// Show the corresponding popup
$('#cart-popup-' + index).show();
});
// Set up click listener for close button
$('.close-popup-btn').on('click', function() {
// Hide the popup
$(this).closest('.card-popup-container').hide();
});
});