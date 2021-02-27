Making a fixed layout responsive

It was on nearly every screenshot of your site I posted
Obviously once you accept the cookie it should go away.
Ok. Then I must have
This is my test page so far
I’m not liking it. I do have the html of the two sidebars and middle column put in with it.
I’m assuming this is the course you’re now following, in which case my advice would be to go more slowly and not try to add everything at once.
Set up your three columns. Add the first item to your main column. Does it look right? If not, why not? Sort that out, and when you’re happy with it, add the next item and repeat the process. At every step, stop and validate your code:
HTML - https://validator.w3.org
CSS - https://jigsaw.w3.org/css-validator/
Don’t add more content until what you already have is right.
Once you have the middle column done, you can turn your attention to one of the side columns and repeat the process. Before you do that, however, you need to decide what you want to happen with your content at screen resolutions too narrow to comfortably display three columns side-by-side.
Planning should be the first step for your site.
Once you have the middle column done
That’s what puzzles me right now. It looks like a total war zone, and my
post-body where my blog posts show is not there :(. Also my nav links are looking wonky. Else I have repositioned the elements in the left and right columns. Here’s an update screenshot
@TechnoBear this is my test page btw, so I don’t think I can validate anything, as the link is not https, but showing the C:// …etc,
You need to use the “file upload” option to check a local file.
@TechnoBear ok. Some of this isn’t my doing, as it was already coded by the original person who made this theme, so not much I can do, as I see this in the validation
The issue here is that
<!DOCTYPE html> should be the very first thing on the page. Anything before that needs to be moved to its correct place.
@SamA74 yes, I have that already.
Why are you repeating the background? That looks very odd. In your original site you did not repeat but used background-size:cover and background-attachment:fixed values.
@PaulOB it must be from the body’s 2nd css repeating there.
.background-cover { background-image: url('https://64.media.tumblr.com/31681e68504b4da312c5c7a4d5bf421f/bea76f99bb138a50-89/s2048x3072/aeffec9723195f5b11db086e47cda595e5d3ed41.jpg'); background-position: top left; background-size: cover; background-attachment: fixed; overflow-x:hidden; }
.background-tiled { background-image: url('https://64.media.tumblr.com/31681e68504b4da312c5c7a4d5bf421f/bea76f99bb138a50-89/s2048x3072/aeffec9723195f5b11db086e47cda595e5d3ed41.jpg'); background-position: top left; background-repeat: repeat; background-attachment: fixed; }
I’m still concerned about that middle section not showing properly, as well as my calendar not showing at all, except its header, which, even that is not showing the month name.
I feel like I’m getting nowhere with this. Not sure what to do now. Tried every possible thing I could think of, including your steps that we’ve been trying to do. I guess I’ll just have to keep playing with it until something gives right.
@ladans37: I feel like I’m getting nowhere with this.
I think you are after a three-column responsive layout and making minor modifications far too soon. These small changes (sometimes using Magic Numbers) are unfortunately affecting the whole page layout.
I would be tempted to temporarily forget the background images (along with content) and have three different column colors such as aqua, cyan and yellow. The idea is to easily distinguish sections with different screen sizes.
Once the layout is responsive then content can be gradually reintroduced.
Only when the page is responsive is the time for background images to be reinstalled and adjust other colors.
@John_Betong I don’t even know where to start to get that far. I can try it with this structure that Paul gave me
<div class="page-wrapper">
<div class="sidebar1">
... all your left side html content goes here
</div>
<div class="wrap middle">
... all your middle html content goes here
</div>
<div class="sidebar2">
... all your right side html content goes here
</div>
</div>
[quote=“ladans37, post:145, topic:364753”] I don’t even know where to start to get that far. I can try it with this structure that Paul gave me
[/quote]
A quick KLUDGE is to use style because it overrides all the CSS settings and perhaps ! Important, which I have not tried:
<div class="sidebar1" style=“background-color: cyan;”>
... all your left side html content goes here
</div>
<div class="wrap middle" style=“background-color: Aqua;”>
... all your middle html content goes here
</div>
<div class="sidebar2" style=“background-color: yellow;”>
... all your right side html content goes here
</div>
</div>
If the background images are still showing then use the following remarks in the CSS to disable the background images:
/*
background-img(...);
*/
Thanks @John_Betong . I’m still working on it, using the template I shared with Paul from CodePen a few threads ago.
@PaulOB is there still any use for this
body, body.background-cover{ width:1460px; margin:auto; position:relative; overflow-x:auto; }
For the 3 column template I had showed you?
Did you fix the validation?