Make sure SQL DELETE Query executed in NodeJs

I am using the Delete Query in the NodeJs project, but it not returning the row length, OR I am not able to identify whether the query has been executed or not.

router.post("/delete", async (req, res) => {
	try {
		let stmt = await otherDB.query("DELETE FROM `table` WHERE `column` = :value", { replacements: { value: "value" }, type: otherDB.QueryTypes.DELETE });
		if (stmt) { // if (stmt.length > 0  || stmt.affectedRows > 0) {
			return res.json({ code: 200, status: "success", message: "deleted" });
		} else {
			return res.json({ code: 200, status: "error", message: "not deleted" });
		}
	} catch (err) {
		return res.json({ code: 500, message: { msg: "Query Error" }, status: "error", error: err.stack });
	}
});

but it not working , please help How I achieve the goal.

Have you tried logging out stmt to see if there is useful property available to you? e.g.

let stmt = await otherDB.query("DELETE FROM `table` WHERE `column` = :value", { replacements: { value: "value" }, type: otherDB.QueryTypes.DELETE });
console.log('Statement:', JSON.stringify(stmt, null, 2))

It’s kind of new for me too. We are using npm mysql2. If I log out the response for deleting an item I get the following.

[
  {
    "fieldCount": 0,
    "affectedRows": 1, ←
    "insertId": 0,
    "info": "",
    "serverStatus": 2,
    "warningStatus": 0
  },
  null
]
stmt.affectedRows > 0 I also use this but not working

What I am saying is, like I have done, log out stmt first to see what the response is.