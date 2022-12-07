Make sure SQL DELETE Query executed in NodeJs

I am using the Delete Query in the NodeJs project, but it not returning the row length, OR I am not able to identify whether the query has been executed or not.

router.post("/delete", async (req, res) => { try { let stmt = await otherDB.query("DELETE FROM `table` WHERE `column` = :value", { replacements: { value: "value" }, type: otherDB.QueryTypes.DELETE }); if (stmt) { // if (stmt.length > 0 || stmt.affectedRows > 0) { return res.json({ code: 200, status: "success", message: "deleted" }); } else { return res.json({ code: 200, status: "error", message: "not deleted" }); } } catch (err) { return res.json({ code: 500, message: { msg: "Query Error" }, status: "error", error: err.stack }); } });

but it not working , please help How I achieve the goal.