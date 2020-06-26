Make rtmp stream viewable in browsers

I have a vps with nginx installed with rtmp module.

I can connect with OBS Studio to send the stream.

I can view the stream in a media player (Parole).

So all is good so far.

Next step is to be able to view stream in a browser.

I also have shared server account hosting the

web site I wish to add the steaming media to.

Please, advice me on how to proceed.

If you could take my hand and lead me,

that would be great. That may be asking

too much so, instead please provide me

with some general advice and maybe

some helpful links. I will greatly appreciate

any response you may have for me.

Thank You So Much for reading this

message.