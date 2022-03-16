Main Methods in Java

#1

Hi There

So I am trying do some Math Methods inside of a loop. Problem here, is that I really don't know how to call Math methods, and then make it work for me. I am also supposed have a random digit using the random method put inside of there. I know how to use the loop, just how am I able to call my Math methods and use them with the random method. Here is the email I sent to my teacher, and here also is her reply:

public class MyClass { public static void main(String args[]) { int x=10; int y=25; int z=x+y; for(int i = 1; i <= 10; i++) {

System.out.println("The sum of " + x + " and " + y + " is " + z);
}

}

}

The best I could do is the loop. I am really confused on how to call the Math Method, or doing the Random Method.

That was my email to her. Here's my reply that I got back:

Jesse:

Yes, this is a good loop. It will print the same sentence (with the same numbers) ten times. If you include i in the print statement, you could see it changing as the program goes through the loop.

To use a library of methods (like Math) you need to call the methods it offers using the dot operator:

Math.max(5, 10) will return 10, for example. Math.sqrt(x) will return the square root of the value stored in the x variable.

You can put calls to methods inside other statements:

if Math.max(x,y) > 0

or

System.out.println(“This is the maximum value: “ + Math.max(i,j) + “.”);

See if you can add some Math method calls before your loop, using the variables x, y, or z as parameters. Be sure to include print statements so you can see the results!

I am doing this class online, so I hoped that she would teach me actually how to do this. She's not. I have not really learned how to call methods, or how to make something a perimeter, as she had suggested. I am planning on doing a Zoom Meeting this afternoon with her. What am I supposed to do here?

#2

Ok it is fine not to know how to do something in programming. Happens to us all. However, one skill you will want to develop is how to find the answer. Have you tried doing a Google search for “java Math examples”?

You will get results like the one below…

Then the next thing you do is you try out the examples in a clean project and see if you can get it to work. Once it works, you play around with it. Change some numbers, try calling another method using the same format shown in the website examples.

Part of programming is experimenting and trying things out. Start SIMPLE and then once you learn how things work, you steadily grow by making examples more complex.

Check out the website, try it out and let us know how it goes. :slight_smile: