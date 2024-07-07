Main form is not returnning to home page

i have small form. I am trying to save form data and print at the same time. its working fine but the issue is I main form is not returning to home page after click on submit button. below is my code

Form

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <title>Save and Print Form Data</title> </head> <body> <form id="myForm" action="process.php" method="post"> <label for="name">Name:</label> <input type="text" id="name" name="name" required><br><br> <label for="email">Email:</label> <input type="email" id="email" name="email" required><br><br> <button type="submit">Save and Print</button> </form> <script> // JavaScript to handle form submission and printing document.getElementById('myForm').onsubmit = function() { // Open a new window to display the print view var printWindow = window.open('', '_blank'); // Submit the form to process.php this.target = '_blank'; // After submission, close the print window after a delay (adjust timing as needed) setTimeout(function(){ printWindow.close(); }, 5000); // 5000 milliseconds (5 seconds) delay to allow printing return true; }; </script> </body> </html>

here is process.php