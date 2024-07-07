Main form is not returnning to home page

i have small form. I am trying to save form data and print at the same time. its working fine but the issue is I main form is not returning to home page after click on submit button. below is my code
Form
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Save and Print Form Data</title>
</head>
<body>
<form id="myForm" action="process.php" method="post">
<label for="name">Name:</label>
<input type="text" id="name" name="name" required><br><br>
<label for="email">Email:</label>
<input type="email" id="email" name="email" required><br><br>
<button type="submit">Save and Print</button>
</form>
<script>
// JavaScript to handle form submission and printing
document.getElementById('myForm').onsubmit = function() {
// Open a new window to display the print view
var printWindow = window.open('', '_blank');
// Submit the form to process.php
this.target = '_blank';
// After submission, close the print window after a delay (adjust timing as needed)
setTimeout(function(){
printWindow.close();
}, 5000); // 5000 milliseconds (5 seconds) delay to allow printing
return true;
};
</script>
</body>
</html>
here is process.php
<?php
// Check if form is submitted
if ($_SERVER["REQUEST_METHOD"] == "POST") {
// Retrieve form data
$name = $_POST['name'];
$email = $_POST['email'];
// Insert data into MySQL database (assuming you have a table 'users' with columns 'name' and 'email')
$servername = "localhost";
$username = "root";
$password = "";
$dbname = "aaa";
// Create connection
$conn = new mysqli($servername, $username, $password, $dbname);
// Check connection
if ($conn->connect_error) {
die("Connection failed: " . $conn->connect_error);
}
// SQL query to insert data
$sql = "INSERT INTO users (name, email) VALUES ('$name', '$email')";
if ($conn->query($sql) === TRUE) {
// Data inserted successfully
// Print the data immediately after saving (you can customize the print view as needed)
echo "<h2>Print Preview</h2>";
echo "<p>Name: $name</p>";
echo "<p>Email: $email</p>";
// Add a button to trigger printing
echo "<button onclick='window.print()'>Print</button>";
} else {
echo "Error: " . $sql . "<br>" . $conn->error;
}
$conn->close();
}
?>