Mac writable folders issue with Xampp

Hi,

First off I have installed a local server on Mac with Xampp.

I am climbing the walls with this one. Mac is not a familiar environment for me .

The issue I am having is with making writable folders within htdocs. Please see the screen grab.

So for instance with the ‘Target’ folder; if under Sharing & Permissions I give Read & Write permissions to ‘everyone’, writable.php will echo out ‘is writable: 1’

I cannot figure out why this only works if I give ‘everyone’ these permissions. Am I not accessing the localhost/writable.php as ‘charlie’?

Any guidance would be most appreciated.