Mac writable folders issue with Xampp

Xampp (or more specifically, Apache), doesnt run as the local user. You can check what user it’s running as in the Apache config; alternatively give Everyone write permission to the htdocs directory (Note: And ONLY that directory/its subfolders, or you will screw up other things like phpmyadmin).
I have read that. I’ve used Xampp for years and hadn’t considered other options like MAMP. I am also developing this project at home on PC where I have Xampp installed. In that instance everything works out of the box too. I will look into MAMP, thank you.
I would suggest to put your htdocs folder to your document folder and not in the Application folder as this is not designed for holding data
All new to me It didn’t feel right having it in Applications, so I will move it to documents.
This has been one of the frustrations for me, not knowing what user Apache is running as. When you say Apache config, can you elaborate? httpd.conf? Where in particular?
As a temporary measure I have given ‘Everyone’ permissions to a particular save folder within the app, which is now working.
It was nice in the former days when XAMP (X = Linux), MAMP (M = MAX) and WAMP (W = Windows) were clearly defined and you had one perfectly configured for one system. But nowadays all want to do all and thats were the problems start
I did change User from daemon to my local user name in my httpd.conf and that seems to have fixed the issue. Charlie is now able to write to folders, without ‘everyone’ having access. I don’t know if making that change is going to trip me up down the line.