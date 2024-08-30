Lower my <h2> by 50

Good morning,
I wanted to lower my
Contact me:using margin 50;
The problem is that nothing happens, do you have any ideas?
my html
<section class="contact">
<h2>Contactez-moi:</h2>
<p>Merci pour ma page portfolio.<br>
N'hésitez pas à me contacter en utilisant l'une des options disponibles, je serai heureux d'avoir de vos
nouvelles.
</p>
<div class="inline">
<div class="info">
<img src="./img/social/phone.png">
<p><strong>+32</strong>470252525</p>
</div>
<div class="info">
<img src="./img/social/email.png">
<p>cdevl@gmail.com</p>
</div>
</div>
<hr>
<div class="social">
<a target="_blank" href="#"><img src="./img/social/facebook.png"></a>
<a target="_blank" href="#"><img src="./img/social/instagram.png"></a>
<a target="_blank" href="#"><img src="./img/social/twitter.png"></a>
</div>
</section>
my css
.contact {
background-color: #383838;
text-align: center;
margin: 50;
}
.contact h2 {
font-weight: 500;
font-size: 30px;
columns: var(--prime-color);
margin: 15px;
}
.contact p {
font-size: 25px;
margin: 50px;
}
.inline {
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
gap: 50px;
}
.info {
display: flex;
}
.info img {
align-self: center;
}
.info>p {
margin: 0px;
}
.social img {
opacity: 0.6;
}
.social img:hover {
opacity: 1;
}
.footer {
background-color: black;
color: white;
font-size: 20px;
text-align: center;
padding: 20px;
font-weight: 100;
}