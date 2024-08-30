Lower my <h2> by 50

Good morning,

I wanted to lower my

Contact me:

using margin 50;

The problem is that nothing happens, do you have any ideas?

my html

<section class="contact">
        <h2>Contactez-moi:</h2>
        <p>Merci pour ma page portfolio.<br>
            N'hésitez pas à me contacter en utilisant l'une des options disponibles, je serai heureux d'avoir de vos
            nouvelles.
        </p>
        <div class="inline">
            <div class="info">
                <img src="./img/social/phone.png">
                <p><strong>+32</strong>470252525</p>
            </div>
            <div class="info">
                <img src="./img/social/email.png">
                <p>cdevl@gmail.com</p>
            </div>
        </div>
        <hr>
        <div class="social">
            <a target="_blank" href="#"><img src="./img/social/facebook.png"></a>
            <a target="_blank" href="#"><img src="./img/social/instagram.png"></a>
            <a target="_blank" href="#"><img src="./img/social/twitter.png"></a>
        </div>
    </section>

my css

.contact {
    background-color: #383838;
    text-align: center;
    margin: 50;
}

.contact h2 {
    font-weight: 500;
    font-size: 30px;
    columns: var(--prime-color);
    margin: 15px;
}

.contact p {
    font-size: 25px;
    margin: 50px;
}

.inline {
    display: flex;
    justify-content: center;
    gap: 50px;
}

.info {
    display: flex;
}

.info img {
    align-self: center;
}

.info>p {
    margin: 0px;
}

.social img {
    opacity: 0.6;
}

.social img:hover {
    opacity: 1;
}

.footer {
    background-color: black;
    color: white;
    font-size: 20px;
    text-align: center;
    padding: 20px;
    font-weight: 100;
}