I have 2 arrays

$racks2 = ( [0] => Array ( [Rack_Id] => 1 [Device] => Power Boi [Device_Id] => 1 ) ... ) $racks = ( [0] => Array ( [Title] => Racky [Rack_Id] => 1 ) ... )

I am trying to figure out how to loop through the first one so that it loops through the second one as long as the key (Rack_Id) are the same, is the correct way to do this like…