Loop not generating the HTML

#1 
<?php
for ($i=0; $i <4 ; $i++) {
	echo '<li class="list-group-item text-centre">'.  $features[i] . '</li>';
}
?>

What error I am doing the loop is not generating the HTML.

image

#2

Try adding error checking instead of coding with blinkers/blinders :slight_smile:

<?php 
declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors', '1');

for ($i=0; $i <4 ; $i++) {
	echo '<li class="list-group-item text-centre">'.  $features[i] . '</li>';
}
1 Like
#3

For the benefit of others please cut and paste the errors and/or warnings that were generated.

Also note that error_reporting and ini_set(…) Should be set in PHP.ini otherwise errors and warnings will be displayed online and could possibly include sensitive data such as password, etc

#4

Do you see a problem here?

4 Likes
#5

Ok. so now it throws an error:

**Notice** : Use of undefined constant i - assumed 'i' in I ended up defining it:

image
image860×362 17 KB

Notice : Use of undefined constant i - assumed ‘i’ in /home3/…/public_html/html…com/all/stripe/index.php on line 49

#6

PHP variables are prefixed with the dollar sign and defined constants do not require the dollar sign.

The array parameter i is missing the dollar sign.

The PHP interpreter thinks i is an undefined constant.

1 Like
#7 
$features[] = array("Feature 1", "Feature 2", "Feature 3", "Feature 4")

for ($i=0; $i <4 ; $i++) {
echo '<li class="list-group-item text-centre">'.  $features[i] . '</li>';

I am unable to understand error is still there.

#8

Please help me get to the point sir.

#9

Lets try it with crayons.
$features[i]
Do you see something missing here.

1 Like
#10

Please wait. I did that before still errors we there. let me re-enforce.

#11

Error checking in PHP is an iterative process. Jump the first hurdle, then reevaluate for the second. (IE: We can’t really help you solve problem #2 until you show us the error after you solve problem #1.)

1 Like
#12

Fixed:

$features = array("Feature 1", "Feature 2", "Feature 3", "Feature 4")

for ($i=0; $i <4 ; $i++) {
echo '<li class="list-group-item text-centre">'.  **$features[$i]** . '</li>';

$[i] did the magic.

#13

I am pleased you managed to solve the problem.

Do you understand the generated error message?

1 Like
#14

Not fully. It was a hit and trial solution, which i know is not leading me anywhere without full comprehension of the subject. Cn you put some insight?

#15

Read my post #6.

Let me know if you do not understand the difference between variables and defined constants.

1 Like
#16

Yes, in general, I know that but what relevance do they have here?

#17

In the original post the array parameter variable is missing the preceding dollar sign.

The PHP interpreter thinks the single i is a constant that has not been defined and generates the following error:

Notice : Use of undefined constant i - assumed ‘i’ in /home3/…/public_html/html…com/all/stripe/index.php on line 49