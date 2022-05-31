For loop... not setting its counter variable?

PHP
#1

I am severely confused.

for($i = 61; $i > 52; $i--) { 
	echo $i; //Outputs nothing.
	echo condpop($machines,$i); //Borks because $i is undefined.
} //Runs exactly the right number of times.

…how?

#2

That makes no sense…You sure it’s because $i is undefined? Not condpop or $machines?

Do you have errors turned off that something else isn’t happening you’re just not seeing?

#3

So apparently the problem is my server is set to abort all non-error output on Warning level events and above… the echos are executing, but the output’s being suppressed because the system throws an undefined.