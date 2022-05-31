I am severely confused.
for($i = 61; $i > 52; $i--) {
echo $i; //Outputs nothing.
echo condpop($machines,$i); //Borks because $i is undefined.
} //Runs exactly the right number of times.
…how?
That makes no sense…You sure it’s because $i is undefined? Not condpop or $machines?
Do you have errors turned off that something else isn’t happening you’re just not seeing?
So apparently the problem is my server is set to abort all non-error output on Warning level events and above… the echos are executing, but the output’s being suppressed because the system throws an undefined.