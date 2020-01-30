Loop not generating the HTML

<?php
for ($i=0; $i <4 ; $i++) {
	echo '<li class="list-group-item text-centre">'.  $features[i] . '</li>';
}
?>

What error I am doing the loop is not generating the HTML.

Try adding error checking instead of coding with blinkers/blinders :slight_smile:

<?php 
declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors', '1');

for ($i=0; $i <4 ; $i++) {
	echo '<li class="list-group-item text-centre">'.  $features[i] . '</li>';
}
