Looking for help in setting up Development Environment with Dreamweaver

I need to update the coding for a website I created a few years ago, and unfortunately the IDE I was using at the time is no longer available. I have dabbled with Dreamweaver the last couple years and I have decided I would like to get this set up for my project. I have had mixed experiences with using this for my current website, and I believe part of it is because I may not have set everything up right.

I am not a professionally trained coder. I have taken a few night classes, but most of my coding experience is self taught. I am somewhat proficient with HTML/CSS/PHP/MySQL, and quite weak with JavaScript. I have a non-commercial website that is a gallery based website for hobby collectors that I want to recode to have a more responsive layout and to incorporate user accounts from my phpbb3 forum.

My current website is hosted on a share hosting website, as is my MySQL database.

In the past I have always coded files on my local computer, and once they are ready, I have FTP them up to the server.

I don’t know what is the best environment for coding now. I don’t know if I should be relying on coding just on local computer folder, or if I should be setting up an area on my webserver for doing it.

Are there any good resources available that I could read/watch that would help me out with this? Alternative, if there was anyone that could walk me through the steps involved over Discord, I would be extremely appreciative.