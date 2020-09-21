Looking for global Information

Hi guys
If I was looking for a local directory detailing the streets of New York City, where would I go to find such a listing? Thanks a lot.
What has Google come up with?
My first stop in these situations isn’t actually google.
When you want a dataset, go for a dataset site.
Personally, I went to data.gov (the US Government’s Open Data site), stuck in “new york city streets”, and the fifth result in the list was described as such:
The NYC Street Centerline (CSCL) is a road-bed representation of New York City streets containing address ranges and other information such as traffic directions,…