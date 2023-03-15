Long Form should I put it on tabs for best user experience?

I assume this is to be used almost always on office desktop computers. Because, from your screenshot, the form’s input elements seem much wider than necessary I would consider going to three columns possibly even four columns. That’s a personal preference so users can view and edit the information without having to switch between tabs.

However your screenshot does not show all the form’s input elements: so if the other “panels” have many input elements it may be better to use tabs, but not necessarily six tabs.

You could lessen the need for scrolling by putting some input elements side-by-side. For example, put the height and weight side-by-side (within the column); similarly date of jointing and date of leaving.