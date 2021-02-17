Logo Position CSS Solution

Afternoon from 10° sunny York, UK.

The above screenshot illustrates where I’d like a logo to appear in my site https://www.website-project-manager.co.uk/ but its been an age since ive done this and my approach of image replacement may cause a tonne of problems so here are some specific questions for any member should they have the time.

#1 How could i get a logo to be placed where it says Artemis in the left nav with CSS?

#2 What’s the best file format to tick the responsive box?

#3 Since my design dept is little me if I downloaded a paid for vector logo e.g

https://www.vectorstock.com/royalty-free-vector/unique-artemis-logo-template-vector-34047737 could i edit wit an online with a solution such as vectr.com ?

Thanks in advance,

David