Login attempts limit without causing inconvenience

I manage a web application, which is accessed behind a login system and I’m now asked to implement some additional security features. One of the ideas is to limit the frequency of failed logins, for example after 10 unsuccessful attempts the user has to wait 10 minutes in order to be able to try again. But this has one flaw - anyone can take someone else’s user name and lock them out of access by using the login form and deliberately exceeding the attempts limit. This could be done even by a bot.

Therefore, I’m wondering if there is an idea, something that would mitigate this flaw. I like the idea of limiting login attempts but I don’t want to cause trouble to legitimate users, who could be prevented from entering the system by any malicious user who knows or has guessed their user name.