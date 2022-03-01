Loading a JSON config file when launching an application

I’m currently creating an electron application and what i would like to do is enable/disable and reveal/hide certain buttons when the application is launched.

What I’m struggling with is how i would reference each of the buttons in a JSON configuration file?

some of the html code:

<div class="notready" style="visibility: hidden;"> <div style="display: grid; grid-template-columns: repeat(8,1fr); margin-top:-15px; width:100px; color:#FFFFFF; height:40px; object-position: center; margin-left: 200px;" > <div id="btnOverlayReady" class="overlay-state" onclick="" ><img src="" height="100%" width="100%"></div> <div id="btnOverlayNotReady" class="overlay-state" onclick="" ><img src="" height="100%" width="100%"></div> <div id="btnBreak" class="overlay-state" onclick=""><img src="" height="100%" width="100%"></div> <div id="btnEmail" class="overlay-state" onclick=""><img src="" height="100%" width="100%"></div> <div id="btnLunch" class="overlay-state" onclick=""><img src="" height="100%" width="100%"></div> <div id="btnComfortBreak" class="overlay-state" onclick=""><img src="" height="100%" width="100%"></div> <div id="btnMeeting" class="overlay-state" onclick=""><img src="" height="100%" width="100%"></div> <div id="btnChat" class="overlay-state" onclick=""><img src="" height="100%" width="100%"></div> </div> </div>

Could anyone give me some advice on how i could do this?

Thanks